Easter eggs you likely missed in Among Us

Before Among Us, InnerSloth had released a series of games called Henry Stickmin. Fans of the Henry Stickmin franchise have noted that there are multiple Easter eggs and references laced throughout Among Us.

First, there are the cosmetic items. Multiple cosmetic items reference Stickmin, including the Top Hat, the Toppat Clan Leader Hat, and the Mysterious Vagabond Mask. There are also posters from Henry Stickmin occasionally seen throughout the background, identifiable only by fans.

Eagle-eyed player u/Wooden-Culture-4028 noted that Henry Stickmin’s hat floats around in a flask on Polus, though some argue that it might be Toppat Clan’s hat instead. And once in a while, the garbage chute will spit out a giant, blue diamond; that’s another reference to Stickmin.

Among Us is still being updated, with work ceasing on a sequel so that the developer could continue improving the base game. Since new maps are still being added regularly, including one set on an airship, there should still be plenty of cool Easter eggs to look forward to in Among Us.