Is the Play Store accessible on the Chromecast with Google TV?

When Google finally released a Chromecast with a remote and apps, it’s quite exciting but does the Chromecast with Google TV support the Play Store like other Android TV boxes? While this new dongle still has the functionality of a traditional Chromecast that lets you send content to it from your phone when it has its own remote, it should allow you to browse apps without your phone — shouldn’t it?

Thankfully, like with its Pixel phones, Google has baked in a custom flavor of the long-running Android TV streaming platform for the Chromecast with Google TV. The twist on the existing streaming platform has all the Googlely things you might expect like suggested content based on what you watch and, of course, the Play Store. The Play Store is the access point to find your favorite streaming services that support Android TV, thus Google TV, to enjoy all of the shows you can get enough of — and some you have yet to discover.