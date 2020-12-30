Do You Remember Rendition Of ‘God Bless America’ With John Wayne?

Decades ago, Americans were blessed with a very special rendition of “God Bless America.” An incredible lineup of talent sang the patriotic song. Do you remember hearing it when it came out in 1970? If you missed it, you need to take a listen below.

John Wayne starts out the song that was aired on television. By the end of the song, you can see all of the artists standing on a giant United States of America stage. It looks truly beautiful. It was actually the closing scene from John Wayne’s “Swing Out Sweet Land” 1970 TV Special.

Listen to this beautiful rendition of “God Bless America”

The rest of the artists were Lucille Ball, Jack Benny, Dan Blocker, Roscoe Lee Brown, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, Roy Clark, Bing Crosby, Phyllis Diller, Lorne Greene, Celeste Holm, Bob Hope, Michael Landon, Ann-Margret, Dean Martin, Ross Martin, Ed McMahon, Greg Morris, David Nelson, Rick Nelson, Hugh O’Brien, Doodletown Pipers, Dan Rowan, Dick Martin, Rowan & Martin, William Shatner, Red Skelton, Tom Smothers, Leslie Uggams, and Dennis Weaver.

So many amazing artists that are no longer with us. Who is your favorite on this list? Their voices all came together so beautifully to sing such a patriotic song.

In conclusion, watch the video of “God Bless America” below: