Demi Rose Breaks The Internet In Jeweled Two-Piece Bathing Suit By Joselyn Cano

Demi Rose is breaking the Internet with photos of herself wearing a Joselyn Cano jeweled bathing suit. The 25-year-old beauty put her curves on full display as she shared a gorgeous photo on her Instagram stories as part of the new ‘post a picture of’ viral trend. It’s the newest viral game that many celebrities are playing where they answer questions by posting specific photos. Demi shared a photo of herself wearing the ‘Unforgettable’ jeweled, harness bikini under the topic: ‘Post a pic of something unseen.’ Though Demi had previously shared a photo of herself wearing the beautiful bikini, she hadn’t shared that exact photograph.

The picture was taken of Demi while she rested her bottom on the back of her heels and kneeled down on the beach. The ocean spray splashed around her and the color of the sand was the perfect accompaniment to the gold color of her bikini.

The Unforgettable bikini features a triangle bikini top with a jeweled harness that affixes at the neck. The bikini cups feature hand-embroidered beads and the harness features a floral, jeweled pattern. The bikini bottom is a thong and the bathing suit was made in Colombia.

You may see the photo that Demi Rose shared on her official Instagram story where she has 15.5 million followers below.

It wasn’t the first time that Demi Rose wore the beautiful bathing suit as she shared this photo of herself in the swimwear as well.

Rose shared a number of photos while playing the game including her first selfie and a photo of herself without makeup on. The year has been busy for Demi, in spite of the Coronavirus pandemic. She is a PrettyLittleThing ambassador and she can be seen wearing garments from the collection on the official PrettyLittleThing website, Instagram page, and on her own social media accounts.

What do you think about the Unforgettable bathing suit? Do you like the garment on Demi Rose?

