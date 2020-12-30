‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Camila Banus (Gabi DiMera) Tests Positive For Covid-19

‘Days of Our Lives’ (DOOL) spoilers find that star Camila Banus (Gabi DiMera) recently revealed that she has tested positive for Covid-19. Here’s what she has to say.

Camila made the revelation during one of her most recently Instagram Stories. As many fans know, Camila recently returned to Los Angeles after a very memorable trip to her hometown of Miami, Florida, where she got engaged to her fiancé, Marlon Aquino.

“I was traveling, as you guys know, in Florida,” she began. “Got engaged, which is super-amazing, and was heading back on the 25th and was not feeling right, so I went and I got myself a Covid test yesterday and your girl tested positive. So I tested positive for Covid 19. Bananas.”

Camila went on to say that so far she hasn’t experienced any strong symptoms but that she is in quarantine for the rest of her holiday break.

“I have really mild, mild symptoms,” she shared. “As you can hear, my voice is a little bit gone. I had some congestion yesterday in my nose…. As of now, I’ll be coming up with some fun stuff to do while at home while I’m doing nothing during quarantine for 10 days. Just getting better. Like I said, the only real symptom I have is I can’t taste or smell anything. I’m talking about nothing. I took Vicks. I shoved my face in it. Can’t smell that. Made myself a bunch of garlic … couldn’t smell anything. It is what it is.”

Here’s hoping that Camila gets betters soon so she and the rest of the cast of DOOL can start filming new episodes once again!

