Covid-19: SA records highest daily increase after 17 710 new cases

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


SA has recorded its highest ever number of daily Covid-19 infections.

Vincent Kalut / Photonews via Getty Images

South Africa has recorded the highest number daily number of new Covid-19 infections, with 17 710 new cases reported on Wednesday. 

In his daily report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the positivity rate was 33%.

“The positivity rate, being an indicator of the rapidity of spread, remains of major concern,” he said. 

READ | Covid-19: Here are the latest rules as SA reverts to Level 3

This has brought the cumulative number of cases to 1 039 161, with recoveries at 83%.

The death toll has now surpassed 28 000 and 465 deaths have been recorded, with KwaZulu-Natal recording 144 deaths since the last report. 

A total of 53 279 new tests have been conducted since the last report. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred

In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR