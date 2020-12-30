Could Browns’ two new COVID-19 cases impact crucial Week 17 game vs. Steelers?

The Cleveland Browns have temporarily closed their facility and will practice remotely after two more members of the organization tested positive for coronavirus.

The team said in a statement on Wednesday that one player and one staff member had returned positive tests.

The Browns currently have players on the reserve/COVID-19 list after moving safeties Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph and tight end Harrison Bryant off the active roster on Tuesday.

“This morning, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player and staff member have tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said. “The Browns facility is currently closed while contact tracing is taking place to identify any high-risk close contacts.

“The team will continue to work remotely and follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols as the health and safety of our team, staff and the entire community is our highest priority.””

Cleveland’s Week 17 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers presently remains on as scheduled for Sunday. The Browns can clinch their first playoff berth since 2002 and end the NFL’s longest active postseason drought with a win.

The Browns also could have secured a playoff spot with a victory over the then 1-13 New York Jets last week, but were handed a 23-16 loss with several Cleveland players unavailable due to positive COVID-19 tests or contact tracing.

Cleveland played that game without wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge, as well as left tackle Jedrick Wills and starting linebacker B.J. Goodson.

The Browns hope to have most of that group back for Sunday’s game, although Goodson and Sendejo will miss the contest after both reportedly tested positive.