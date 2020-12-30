Cops appeal to public over teen and dad found dead at Scots home days before Christmas

Cops are appealing for witnesses to a suspected murder-suicide after a gifted teenager and his father were found dead at their Scots home at Christmas.

We revealed today that Antoni Thomas, 16, and Seweryn Thomas, 40, were found dead at their home in Bishopbriggs, Glasgow, last week.

Their bodies were discovered around 4.10pm on Wednesday, December 23, with officers believing the teen was stabbed to death by his dad – who then killed himself.







(Image: Handout)



And Police Scotland has now said officers are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to give any information in the ongoing probe into the deaths of Tony and his dad, who is originally from Poland and is believed to have run his own joinery business.

Detective Inspector Stevie Watson, of Kirkintilloch CID, said: “Our thoughts are with Antoni and Serewyn’s family at this very difficult and we are providing them support.

“The incident is being treated as murder and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“These enquiries are still at an early stage, however, we would like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Grainger Road around 4pm on Wednesday, 23 December, and anyone who might have any information that could assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2311 of December 23, 2020.

Paramedics were called to the family home, in the East Dunbartonshire town’s Grainger Road, shortly after they were found, but the two men could not be saved.







(Image: UGC)



The probe was launched following post mortem investigations, and a police source said: “It would appear that Tony’s father killed him then took his own life.

“It is really heartbreaking and tragic and nobody knows what it was all about.

“There was no indication prior to this of any problem.

“The mum, Eve, had just celebrated her birthday the day before and for her to lose her son days before Christmas is especially heartbreaking.”

Tributes poured in for the talented teen athlete, who was known to pals as Tony and was set to embark on a law career next year.

His local kayak club described him as a “trailblazer” after hearing the devastating news, while friends praised him as a “gentle, smiling” bubbly person.