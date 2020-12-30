Colts to hide scores of playoff rivals during Jaguars game

The Indianapolis Colts will qualify for the playoffs if they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon but only if one of the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, or Tennessee Titans suffers a loss that same day.

Don’t expect to see Indianapolis players staring at the venue’s scoreboard while on the field.

As Mike Wells explained for ESPN, the Colts won’t post scores involving those other teams inside the stadium on Sunday. The Dolphins, Ravens and Browns start their contests at 1 p.m. ET, while the Colts and Titans won’t get underway until 4:25 p.m. ET.

“I don’t wanna know what’s going on in the world — I just wanna focus on Jacksonville,” Indianapolis running back Nyheim Hines told reporters on Tuesday, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

Not everybody feels the same way.

“My normal mode when we play the 4 o’clock game, I kind of flip through the Sunday Ticket on my phone,” Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers explained. “So to say I won’t be doing that will be a lie. “I won’t be consumed with it, but I’ll be aware. To try to pretend like you’re not going to know the outcome of those games is probably unrealistic. But I don’t think it needs to consume our locker room. Go through normal routine. If your normal routine is checking on 1 o’clock games, I don’t know why you will change that to act like you’re not interested.”

Colts coach Frank Reich would prefer to have everybody inside his locker room and on his sideline following the same protocols.

“Maybe not to all guys, but if it’s a distraction to one guy, that’s one guy too many,” Reich said of players concentrating on other scores. “It’s better not to have them up there. It’s irrelevant. It can do nothing to add to what we have to focus on. It only has a potential negative effect in our view.”