Clemson OC Tony Elliott out of CFP semifinal due to COVID-19

The No. 2-ranked Clemson Tigers will be without a familiar face when they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 3 in the nation, in Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott won’t be eligible to travel to the Sugar Bowl held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans due to COVID-19 protocols. The school did not disclose if Elliott tested positive for the coronavirus or has been deemed a high-risk close contact of an infected individual.

It’s not yet known if Elliott would be cleared to participate in the national title game that is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Rittenberg added that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is expected to speak with reporters about his team’s offensive play-calling during a Thursday morning press conference.

As noted by ESPN stats, Clemson enters Friday third in the nation in scoring with 44.9 points per game. According to Rivals.com, the Tigers have notched a record of 80-6 with Elliott serving as their main offensive play-caller.

BetOnline.ag listed Clemson as a seven-point favorite to topple Ohio State as of Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, ESPN reported that the College Football Playoff has set Jan. 11-12 as makeup dates for the semifinals if both games are postponed due to COVID-19 issues. If only one contest is rescheduled, however, it will occur on Jan. 11, while the other will remain on for Friday.

In the event of any postponement, the national championship game will shift to Jan. 18 and still take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.