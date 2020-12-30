Chrissy Teigen Finds Her Joy Again As She Celebrates With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has found her joy again and she looks happier than ever. After suffering a devastating stillbirth delivery and losing her son Jack, Chrissy looks like she’s finally healing and letting go of some of the pain that has held her down for months. Sometimes in life, the best way to deal with a traumatic experience and focus on healing is to change your location. Being in the same house and doing the same routines can make it difficult to get a fresh start. John whisked Chrissy and the kids away for the holidays and they’ve been down in St. Barts. Chrissy has shared plenty of photos and videos from their luxurious getaway and in each one, Chrissy looks happier than she did in the prior photos!

Now, Chrissy shared a video of herself wearing a bathing suit and dancing for joy. Some of Chrissy’s 33.6 million followers were quick to notice the change in Chrissy and some asked if she had been drinking! Chrissy proudly responded by saying she hasn’t had anything alcoholic to drink in over a month!

You may see the video of a joyful and radiant Chrissy Teigen dancing happily below.

Chrissy and the kids celebrated John Legend‘s 42nd birthday that took place on December 28, 2020. Not only has Chrissy appeared happier in her photos and videos, but she shared a new photo of her family where she looked positively radiant.

Some were worried that Chrissy’s sorrow and seemingly spiraling depression was going to take a toll on her marriage to John. Some even feared that her marriage might end if she couldn’t find a way to pull through the devastating loss. The difference in Chrissy’s appearance in her recent photos and videos is like night and day.

For a while, her timeline was full of photos and videos that demonstrated her grief, sorrow, and loss.

Many agree that it is nice to see Chrissy smiling and enjoying life again.

