Charlamagne Tha God: The Drake Era Is Over!!

Drake is one of the biggest stars there is, but Charlamagne Tha God thinks the Canadian artist’s successful run could be coming to an end.

On Charlamagne’s Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schultz, the pair discussed Drake’s upcoming project, Certified Lover Boy, but Charlamagne thinks that Drake has released too much material over recent years… and that nobody is checking for new music from him.

“We know Kendrick has another gear — he shows us that with every project,” he said. “Drake has given us so much, I don’t know if he has another gear so therefore I’m not looking forward to anything. Are we still in the Drake era? Is radio such a prehistoric form of media that it hasn’t changed the temperature to what’s actually going on out here in these streets? I don’t think we’ve been in a Drake era for the past two-three years.”

Drake will be releasing the album early 2021, so we shall have to wait and see whether or not Charlamagne’s prediction is correct.