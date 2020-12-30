CFB Playoff sets makeup dates for potential postponements

Issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic have caused the postponements of regular-season, conference championship and bowl games amid a college football campaign unlike any other.

The College Football Playoff still hopes to play the semifinals on Friday and the national championship on Jan. 11 but is also ready to adapt, if necessary.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN on Wednesday that the Rose Bowl game would be moved to Jan. 11, while the Sugar Bowl will shift to Jan. 12 if COVID-19 problems cause the postponements of both contests. However, if only one of those games needs to be rescheduled, it will take place on Jan. 11, while the other will go on as intended.

In either scenario, the national title game would be moved to Jan. 18 and still take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Under the current schedule, the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will face the No. 4-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. ET on Friday. The Clemson Tigers, No. 2 in the nation, will play against the No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl at 8 p.m. ET.

“Everyone is planning to play the games as scheduled,” Hancock explained. “The teams, schools’ staffs and bowl staffs have been working really hard to provide an opportunity for the players. COVID procedures are in place at hotels and stadiums. We have prepared thoroughly, and we are ready. But it always makes sense to be prepared, even for circumstances we don’t believe will happen.”

On Dec. 19, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced that the Rose Bowl was relocated to AT,amp;T Stadium in Dallas because of coronavirus-related restrictions in California that would’ve prevented family members and friends of personnel from attending. The Sugar Bowl will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.