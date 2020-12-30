CES 2021: LG to showcase QNED Mini LED TVs at CES 2021 – Latest News

LG has confirmed the launch of a new range of smart LED TVs at the virtual CES 2021 event which is scheduled from Jan 11 to Jan 14. The company has posted on its official blog post that it will showcase its new QNED Mini LED TVs at the event which will be its top-of-the-line offering for 2021 lineup which includes around 10 new 4K and 8K models with screen sizes up to 86-inches.

The QNED Mini LED TV will feature mini LEDs for backlighting, quantum dot technology and NanoCell technology and the company is claiming to offer significantly better brightness and contrast levels than a conventional LCD television.

The Mini LEDs are different from what we know as micro-LED technology. The mini LEDs are just the smaller version of regular LEDs used in TVs as a source of light but with relatively smaller size. This will give LG an option to add more LEDs in the same size and better control over brightness, contrast, colour vibrance and local dimming as well.

According to the official post, the LG’s Mini LED backlighting comprises up to 30,000 mini LEDs that are claimed to produce the brightest possible output and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and the LEDs are paired with around 2500 local dimming zones to offer better HDR output.

For now, there’s not much information available about the pricing, launch date or how many models under QNED series the company is planning to launch. We will get to know more about it once the CES 2021 starts on January 11.