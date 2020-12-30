Cannabis ETF inflows jump but Canadian market’s failure to deliver on its early promise continues to weigh on U.S. firms

Article content continued

“This (rush to launch products) is part and parcel of a perpetual product cycle within asset management industry where fund sponsors want to capitalize on investor interest in everything that is shiny and new — some works out but most of it doesn’t,” said Ben Johnson, director of passive funds research at Morningstar.

Seasoned investors are keeping an eye on regulatory developments. Cannabis is not legalized for recreational, or medical, use in all U.S. states and remains illegal on the federal level — a restriction that has made many reluctant to make bets on growth. Illegality has restricted U.S.-listed companies from listing on U.S. exchanges, even though Canadian companies, which are not breaking any federal laws by operating, are allowed on U.S. exchanges.

In the U.K., the Financial Conduct Authority has set out rules for cannabis companies seeking to list on the London stock market, blocking recreational makers but opening the door to those providing products for medical use.

The regulatory hurdles have helped damp institutional investment enthusiasm. “Institutions still have to be careful because these names might not sit well with a large portion of their client base,” said Mr Johnson. “There is a real friction there, and a level of risk that has to do with optics.”

“Inevitably, across different jurisdictions there are going to be different regulatory considerations and institutional frictions that will prevent and preclude a lot of different types of investors from directly or in funds that own the stock,” he added.