Bucks set NBA three-point record in blowout of Heat

Milwaukee had multiple players score in the double digits on Tuesday. Khris Middleton led all shooters with 25 points, four rebounds and five assists, while Jrue Holiday added 24 points, three rebounds and seven assists in the win.

Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler was unable to play against Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain, so it wasn’t necessarily surprising to see Miami struggle without him. Tyler Herro led all Miami shooters with 23 points, three rebounds and seven assists.

Luckily for the Heat, they’ll have the chance to redeem themselves on Wednesday night in a rematch of the two sides. It’s unclear if Butler will be available for the clash.