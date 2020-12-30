Bucks set NBA three-point record in blowout of Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks made it rain in Miami on Tuesday night, blowing out the Heat 144-97. While Giannis Antetokounmpo only notched points in the win, the remainder of the team helped set an NBA record.
The Bucks set the single-game record for most three-pointers in a contest with 29. Every player knocked down a three except for Antetokounmpo. His points were his fewest since Dec. 2018 when he also notched against Miami at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Milwaukee had multiple players score in the double digits on Tuesday. Khris Middleton led all shooters with 25 points, four rebounds and five assists, while Jrue Holiday added 24 points, three rebounds and seven assists in the win.
Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler was unable to play against Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain, so it wasn’t necessarily surprising to see Miami struggle without him. Tyler Herro led all Miami shooters with 23 points, three rebounds and seven assists.
Luckily for the Heat, they’ll have the chance to redeem themselves on Wednesday night in a rematch of the two sides. It’s unclear if Butler will be available for the clash.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90