BTS’s Jungkook Gave 1 Amazing Piece of Advice to a Fan Who Said They Did Not Want to Go to School

School is not always every kid’s favorite place in the world, and even many adults can remember days when they did not want to attend school. When BTS’s youngest member Jungkook encountered a fan who complained about having to go to school, he gave an amazing piece of advice that shows off his wisdom.

What advice did BTS’s Jungkook give to a fan who did not want to go to school?

During a live stream in 2018, a fan told Jungkook, “I do not want to go to school.” Jungkook read the comment aloud and sympathized with the person.

“I understand that,” he said. “I have been there too.”

Jungkook decided to help the fan look at the situation in a different way. He shared, “I moved to Seoul when I was really young [to become a trainee]. I had friends [in my hometown], but I do not have many memories with them. People say high school is fun and the memories you make will stay with you, but I do not have those memories.”

Because of his life experience, Jungkook seems to understand how valuable time spent with friends in school is, and he urged the fan to appreciate this moment of their youth.

“Even if you don’t want to go to school, enjoy your school days,” Jungkook said. “Find things that would make school fun.”

Jungkook has admitted that he did not do well in school

Jungkook is one of the most popular K-pop idols around and has been lauded for his many talents. In BTS, he is one of the top singers and dancers of the group. Additionally, Jungkook has shown how skillful he can be in rapping, filmmaking, and even gaming.

However, it seems school was never one of Jungkook’s forte. For example, in BTS’s anniversary celebration in 2019, Jungkook revealed that, while his stage persona “shines brightly,” he always felt that his normal self is “insignificant” because he is “slower” than others even as a kid at school.

Jungkook’s parents did not pressure him to do well in school

While some parents have high expectations for their kids’ education, Jungkook’s parents were not like that. During a live stream in 2019, Jungkook shared a story that revealed some details about his parents’ philosophy.

“I cheated on a spelling test and I got into a lot of trouble. I got a really good spanking,” he said. “My mom…I’m not sure what she told me, to be honest, but I think it was something like, ‘I don’t care if you get 100 or 0 on your tests. I don’t care about that. But the issue here is that you cheated.’”

Jungkook told fans that he was thankful his parents never pressured him to fit into a certain mold and let him pursue his interests. As the cheating story showed, they only cared that Jungkook knew right from wrong.

“I was really lucky,” he said.