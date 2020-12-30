BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, BCH, DOT, ADA, BNB, LINK, BSV By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Price analysis 12/30: BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, BCH, DOT, ADA, BNB, LINK, BSV

On-chain data suggests that high-net-worth individuals continued to buy (BTC) after Christmas. Analysts at Santiment said that smaller traders sold about $647 million worth of Bitcoin and this sum may have been bought up by Bitcoin whales.

Data also signals that large investors have been buying and holding their purchases throughout 2020, without booking profits in an aggressive manner. According to Glassnode analysts, this has caused the number of Bitcoin in circulation to decline by about 1 million.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360