Britain approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine By

LONDON () – Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus.
“The government has today accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for use,” the health ministry said.
