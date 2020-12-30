Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan on controversial character Simon Basset: ‘He needs therapy’

During the drama, which is set in a fictionalised Regency-era London, characters Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings, engage in a fake courtship to make her more desirable to potential suitors.

As the series develops, so do Daphne and Simon’s real romantic feelings for one another.

“In Daphne and Simon’s relationship, she’s a complete innocent going into this, with the awakening of her sexual desire, and with him being more worldly than her, there is a power imbalance,” Couglan, who plays Penelope Featherington, told Variety.

“But I think, with all those things, the show is better for it because you’re not presenting these cookie-cutter Disney princes and princesses. They’re very flawed humans. You have to welcome all discourse on it because it’s all relevant. People are going to feel what they’re going to feel. But do I feel like Simon needs therapy? Yes.”

Nicola Coughlan (left) in Bridgerton (Netflix)

Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week

Viewers were angered both at the lack of a content warning for the scene, which many audience members found upsetting, and for the way the aftermath appeared to focus on Daphne, rather than Simon’s experience.

Some pointed out that the scene might have sparked a different reaction if the roles were reversed.

“This is not romantic, this is spousal/marital r*pe, had the roles been reversed woke twitter would be boycotting this trash saying how it glamorises rape culture,” one viewer tweeted.

Watch more

Elsewhere in the interview, Coughlan said she hoped a second season of the series would be commissioned, so she could see her character develop.

“We all really hope [it will be renewed],” she said. “It’s a real joy to make and the response has been beyond our wildest dreams. But until the Netflix gods come down and bless us, we don’t know.

“If it goes the way the books go, logically season two would be more about Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) story and I’d love that because it would make the show so fresh and a totally different perspective.”