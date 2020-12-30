Bridgerton: Netflix hit accused of ‘queerbaiting’ over lack of gay storylines

Netflix’s Bridgerton has been accused of “queerbaiting” after prominently teasing gay sex scenes in its trailer but largely avoiding queer storytelling in the show itself.

The period drama has been a breakout hit for Netflix since its Christmas Day release, but some fans have expressed disappointment over its lack of LGBTQ+ characters – primarily because a gay sex scene was depicted in its earliest trailer.

The show’s first trailer shows a quick scene of a male character walking in on two male lovers, leading some viewers to assume they would figure prominently into the show.

However, the clip ended up stemming from the show’s fifth episode, while the brief sex scene in question featured one minor character (played by actor Julian Ovenden) as opposed to a series regular.

The character who walked in on the scene, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), also becomes involved in a heterosexual subplot as the season continues, despite early suggestions that the character may not entirely be straight.

On Twitter, fans praised the show but expressed reservations over its lack of queer content.

Read more

“Quite happily binged Bridgerton, which is great btw but (spoilers) whoever edited the trailer should be exiled from polite society for queerbaiting,” wrote one disappointed fan. “Like, I was going to watch it anyway, no need to mislead me into thinking there’d be a decent gay storyline if there isn’t.”

Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week

“Bridgerton literally has such little gay content boring I feel deceived,” wrote another viewer.

Another added: “I have zero interest in seeing straight folks court each other. Seen enough of that for the last 30 years.”

Musician Perfume Genius also appeared to reference the show’s rampant heterosexuality, joking: “Everybody is gay on Bridgerton and yet….”

The Independent has reached out to Netflix for comment.