Bob Seger Mourning the Lost of Longtime Saxophonist

The ‘Night Moves’ singer has paid tribute to his pal and longtime Silver Bullet Band bandmate Alto Reed who just passed away following his battle with colon cancer.

Rock veteran Bob Seger has paid tribute to his longtime Silver Bullet Band pal Alto Reed, following his death on Wednesday morning (30Dec20).

The saxophonist, 72, lost his battle with colon cancer and his band leader was the first to break the news to fans.

“Alto has been a part of our musical family, on and off stage, for nearly 50 years,” Seger wrote in a statement posted to social media. “I first starting playing with Alto in 1971. He was amazing. He could play just about anything… he was funky, could scat, and play tenor sax and alto sax at the same time.”

Reed, real name Tommy Cartmell, appeared on Seger’s 1973 album “Back in ’72” before co-founding the Silver Bullet Band ahead of the recording of Seger’s classic 1976 album “Night Moves”.

“I loved him like a brother,” the singer adds. “I may have been the leader, but he was our rock star. He was the audience favorite, hands down. He was bold and worldly. I learned so much from the guy. And he was a great ambassador to the fans. He took time for everybody, any picture, anywhere. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Reed’s family has also posted a statement, which reads, “His skillfulness, dedication, and brilliance as an artist and performer made him a hero not only to us but to thousands of others, if not millions.”

“He lived for the stage and most importantly, his role for nearly 50 years in the Silver Bullet Band with his musical family; Bob, Craig, Chris, and so many other talented musicians who played alongside him. We are truly comforted in knowing that his spirit will shine brightly on through the music that he has left behind, and the impression that he’s had on so many souls in concert.”

“But beyond all of that, to us, he was and always will be, Dad. Loving, supportive, sweet, and wise. Working front of house at our elementary school recitals, rigging up lights so we could ice skate at night, taking us tubing ’til our heads spun, rooting for the Red Wings, teaching us how to ski, fish, shoot pool, and harmonize, always sharing in deep conversation, and all the while believing unfailingly in us and our dreams. Oh, and fixing everything, everywhere, always.”