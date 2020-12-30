Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Reach Custody Agreement

After a lengthy court battle, Blac Chyna and baby daddy Rob Kardashian have reached a custody agreement.

“The number one priority for Rob has always been, and continues to be, Dream’s wellbeing,” a source told ET. “Rob is an amazing father, he’d do anything for his little girl.”

The former couple will share physical custody of their daughter with an alternating weekly schedule, according to court documents obtained by the publication. Additionally, Kardashian and Chyna will each get equal time with Dream during vacations and holidays.

The paperwork also specifies that the parents cannot be under the influence of alcohol or other substances while caring for Dream. Earlier this year, Kardashian accused Blac Chyna of being intoxicated while caring for their daughter.

Blac Chyna’s attorney, Lynne M. Ciani, however, told ET in a statement in January: “Rob Kardashian — who physically abused his significant other (Adrienne Bailon) on camera and posted illegal revenge porn against Chyna — wants to take custody of Chyna’s beautiful daughter, Dream, away from her hands-on, extremely loving mother? And Khloe Kardashian — who had a DUI on her record — wants to take her niece, Dream, away from her loving mother, Chyna? Absolutely absurd!”

The judge denied his filing for emergency primary custody at the time.