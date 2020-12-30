Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Reached A New Agreement For Dream Kardashian

It’s been just revealed that ahead of NYE, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reached a new agreement about their baby girl, Dream. Check out the complete details that The Shade Room recently posted.

TSR notes that these two have been able to come together and settle upon a new custody agreement regarding their baby girl, Dreamy.

TSR quotes info from Enews and notes that both Rob and Chyna came to an agreement back in 2017 but that one fell through.

It seems that this month, ‘they were able to settle upon a new agreement, which will allow them both to have physical custody through an alternating weekly schedule.’

It’s been reported that ‘Both Rob and Chyna have also agreed to share equal time over vacations and the holidays. ‘

More than that, ‘They also agreed to be drug-and-alcohol-free while Dream is in their care.’

‘Angela ain’t no bad mother, so what we won’t do is TRY her parenting skills,’ someone said.

Another follower posted this: ‘Dream gon be going to college by the time things smooth down for real😂’ and one other commenter said: ‘Rob loved her 😂😂😂, so he will make her feel every step cuz now he feels used.😂’

Someone else said: ‘This isn’t even anyone’s business nor is it relevant amidst the pandemic we face 😩’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘Rob loves their daughter more than China does 🤷🏽‍♀️ she obv wanted a bag and she had to use her womb..m out.’

In other recent news, not too long ago, on Thanksgiving, Rob Kardashian just had to pay tribute to the most important person in his life – his daughter, Dream.

That being said, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member took to his IG account to post a sweet pic of his child with ex, Blac Chyna and made it very clear how thankful he is for her.



