Bills to host 6,772 fans at first home playoff game since ’96

The Buffalo Bills have not been allowed to host fans throughout the 2020 season due to New York’s COVID-19 restrictions. That will change when Josh Allen and Co. take the field for their wild-card matchup at Bills Stadium.

According to team reporter Chris Brown, New York has granted the Bills permission to host 6,772 fans at their first home playoff game since 1996. All fans are required to produce negative COVID-19 tests through the NFL’s testing partner, BioReference Laboratories, in order to enter the stadium.

Tickets are not expected to be available to the general public. The Bills will give season-ticket holders priority access to purchase tickets beginning Thursday.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was particularly fired up about the news:

“Bills Mafia! I am excited to let you guys know we are going to be allowed some fans for our first playoff game. We are super excited for it. I want to thank all the parties involved – the Pegulas, Governor Cuomo and everybody else involved. Thank you so much,” Allen said. “Please follow guidelines and wear your masks in the stands so we can have you guys there for the rest of the way. Go Bills!”

This is a special moment for Bills fans, who got to see their team clinch the AFC East for the first time since 1995 with a win over the Denver Broncos two weeks ago. Fans packed the airport to congratulate the Bills after returning from Denver, and now they’ll have an opportunity to cheer them on even further.

The Bills’ wild-card matchup hasn’t been finalized, but they could end up playing the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans or Indianapolis Colts.