Best Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Cases 2020

Best

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Cases

Android Central

2020

With its high price tag and nearly all-glass construction, you’re going to want to get one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 cases around. Even with its unique form factor and build, there are still some ways to add some protection to your device. Though the list of cases available right now is short, it will expand as manufacturers have more time to get products ready. Here are the best cases available right now.



The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case brings two fantastic features together. It provides all-around protection without being too thick. By utilizing a dual-layer system with a hard outer shell surrounding a shock-absorbing TPU inner layer, the case offers great protection for your phone’s front and back. There are also raised bezels that help to keep the screen and camera up off of surfaces. $40 at Amazon The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a device with a luxurious price tag and feel, so it should have a case that matches it in every way. Made from high-quality genuine leather, this cover offers an unmatched feel to your phone’s back. It has a raised bezel to help protect your camera, and the cover also wraps the back corners of your phone for added protection. It’s also available in three colors so you can give your new opulent phone a lush feel. $80 at Samsung If you want to give your Galaxy Z Fold 2 the maximum amount of durability, the Spigen Tough Armor case is the way to go. While you won’t get water or dust resistance from the case, you do get certified military-grade MIL-STD 810G-516.6 level of drop protection. On top of getting raised bezels to help protect the front screen and the rear camera, there’s protection for the hinge. $50 at Amazon If you’re looking to give your Galaxy Z Fold 2 some added protection without putting much bulk onto it, look no further than the Spigen Thin Fit case. This two-piece case includes a backplate with a raised bezel for the camera and a frame to protect the front. The frame brings drop protection to the corners in addition to the raised bezel to keep your phone safe from small drops. $30 at Amazon Closer to the price tag you’d typically pay for a phone case, the Ringke Slim two-piece case is made of polycarbonate and comes in black or clear depending on your preferences. You won’t get the same fall protection as with a pricier case, and some users have complained that the design makes it difficult to access the front screen’s edge menu. Despite that, this budget case offers solid protection without costing too much. $17 at Amazon

Covering the future

Part of owning a device that resembles something straight out of a sci-fi movie is dealing with the cost associated with obtaining it. As we explained in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review, this foldable phone brings impressive specs, features, and a peek into what the future of phones can be. If you’re the kind of person who just has to be a part of that vision, you’ll want to protect that investment: you need the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 case to protect the best foldable phone of the year.

With most phones, there are tons of options available when it comes to finding a case. However, since this phone isn’t your ordinary device, it takes a bit more effort from case companies to produce a quality case. One that offers front to back protection without making a thick phone thicker is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid. Aside from not being overly bulky, the dual-layer design gives solid protection and a great feel in hand. If you prefer a bit more of a supple feel to your cases, you’ll love the Samsung Leather Case. It is a high-quality leather back cover that provides you some protection while also feeling fantastic.