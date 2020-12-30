Best Google Pixel 5 Wireless Chargers 2020

Best

Google Pixel 5 Wireless Chargers

Google’s history of wireless charging on its Pixels is somewhat rocky, but the Google Pixel 5 should work with a wider variety of wireless chargers. Yes, the Pixel 5 might actually end the insanity of wonky compatibility and bizarre charging speeds we saw with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4, thanks to the 15W Extended Power Profile used in the Pixel 5. There are many, many great chargers out there that support this wireless spec, but your Pixel deserves only the best. These are the best Pixel 5 wireless chargers, including pads and stands.



Skip the confusion about your wall charger being the wrong one by grabbing a wireless charger with a proprietary AC adapter. You should also be able to charge through medium-thickness cases. $36 at Amazon

$40 at Target Belkin has long been a wireless charging partner for Google’s Pixel line. This 15W pad comes with a wall adapter to ensure that you get the promised speeds with your Pixel 5. $35 at Amazon

$40 at Best Buy This two-pad charger has a 15W EPP wireless charging stand for topping off your Pixel 5 at top speed, and you also get a 5W flat charging pad for your Pixel Buds, smartwatch, or another phone. As a note, only the Dark Grey model is 15W! $50 at Amazon I’m a huge fan of Moshi’s look for its wireless chargers, but this sliding style also has a purpose! This allows you to reposition the charging coil so that it perfectly aligns with your Pixel 5. There’s also a compact pad version. From $40 at Amazon

$54 at Office Depot This will only charge at 10W, not 15W, but iOttie’s car mounts are the best for longevity and stability, and that matters more for a charger that’ll have to survive harsh winters and harsher summers in your car. The Pixel Stand debuted with the Pixel 3, so it’ll only charge the Pixel 5 at 10W, but it’s cleanly designed and matches the Pixel aesthetic perfectly. It comes with an 18W Power Delivery wall charger. $40 at Amazon

These are the best Pixel 5 wireless charging pads and stands

Wireless charging gets better with every generation of Pixel phones, and the Pixel 5 seems to have made things easier than ever by using the same 15W EPP (Extended Power Profile) Qi standard that other manufacturers like LG have been using for years. Of the EPP wireless chargers on the market today, I’m especially fond of the Belkin Boost Charge 15W Charging Pad because it’s sturdy, non-slip, and available in both black and white. It uses an AC adapter rather than USB-C, but that means that you don’t have to worry about getting slow speeds because you plugged into the wrong type of wall charger.

If you want to go vertical with a wireless charging stand, the iOttie iON Wireless Duo is perfect for wireless earbud owners. You get a top-speed stand for your Pixel 5 and a small, flat pad for wirelessly charging your Pixel Buds, Galaxy Buds, or whatever awesome wireless earbuds you wear every day. If you don’t have wirelessly charging earbuds, that second pad is also a standard 5W wireless charger for charging a smartwatch or a second phone.

While the Google Pixel Stand is guaranteed to charge the Pixel 5, it’ll only charge at 10W, so it won’t give you the full speed a 15W charger like the Belkin Boost Charge or the darling and well-designed Moshi Lounge Q would. The adjustable height makes it easy to ensure that your phone lines up on the coil properly.

Troubleshooting wireless charging on your Google Pixel 5