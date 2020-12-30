Australia v India women’s cricket series postponed due to COVID19

The three-match ODI series between the Australian and Indian women’s teams – originally scheduled for January 2021 – has been postponed until next season, with plans to expand the tour to include an additional three Twenty20 internationals.

The postponement raises questions of double standards between the sexes given that the Indian men’s cricket tour of Australia has gone ahead as planned.

“We had initially hoped to play India this summer, however the impact of the global pandemic made it necessary to postpone until next season,” Nick Hockley, CA’s interim CEO said via a press release.

“We are very hopeful of delivering an expanded schedule between the Australian and Indian women’s teams for next season, which would be an outstanding result for fans in both countries.

“It will be wonderful to once again host the Indian women’s team, who were centre stage for that unforgettable ICC T20 World Cup final at the MCG in March, and to do so with an expanded schedule from what was originally planned.”

In March, Australia defeated India in the T20 women’s World Cup final in front of a crowd of 86,174.

That broke the national record for women’s sport attendance – beating the 53,034 at the 2019 AFLW Grand Final between the Adelaide Crows and Carlton at the Adelaide Oval.

Dates and venues for the women’s ODI series will be confirmed “in due course.”

