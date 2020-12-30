Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.27% By .com

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.27%



.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were United Malt Group Ltd (ASX:), which rose 2.67% or 0.11 points to trade at 4.23 at the close. Meanwhile, Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:) added 2.46% or 0.32 points to end at 13.32 and Abacus Property Group (ASX:) was up 2.42% or 0.07 points to 2.96 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:), which fell 4.27% or 0.16 points to trade at 3.59 at the close. Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.65% or 4.46 points to end at 117.63 and Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:) was down 3.18% or 0.070 points to 2.130.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 668 to 554 and 374 ended unchanged.

Shares in Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 2.46% or 0.32 to 13.32.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 3.29% to 13.613.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.02% or 0.40 to $1883.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February rose 0.75% or 0.36 to hit $48.36 a barrel, while the March Brent oil contract rose 0.62% or 0.32 to trade at $51.55 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.61% to 0.7651, while AUD/JPY rose 0.38% to 79.06.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 89.773.