Ashley Darby Reveals What Michael Darby Really Said About Juan Dixon, Talks About His Interaction With Eddie Osefo

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby’s husband, Michael Darby, may be the most controversial non-housewife figure in all of the franchise’s shows. Recently, Ashley spoke about what his husband really thought about Robyn and Juan Dixon’s engagement.

Michael Darby, Ashley Boalch Darby, and Gizelle Bryant in 2017 | Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Michael Darby was the center of attention during ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 finale

An inebriated Michael somehow became the center of the season 5 finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which mostly highlighted the long-gestating engagement of Robyn and Juan.

However, Michael got a bit too drunk and ended up going to tell Chris Bassett that he needed to control Candiace Dillard Bassett when she was yelling at Karen Huger. Things escalated as Chris ended up pushing Michael and he started yelling that Chris was going to jail. Ashley also got involved, getting into it with Candiace as well. Juan had to end up intervening with Ashley to calm Michael down.

But before all of this transpired, Michael insinuated to Ashley that the engagement wasn’t going to happen, going off of talks that he said he had with Juan. Ashley took this to Gizelle Bryant, and it became a whole thing that they were all trying to figure out. Still, the engagement did end up happening, and the Dixons look like they will eventually be a married couple again.

Ashley Darby talks about Michael Darby and Juan Dixon’s conversations

Over the years, fans have witnessed Michael’s camaraderie with Juan and have had their own theories about.

While appearing on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast, Ashley provided a bit more context about Michael’s behavior during the night of Robyn and Juan’s engagement. “Michael…he hasn’t told me anything to clarify that at all,” revealed Ashley, as reported by All About the Tea. “More so, he’s only said that he just didn’t understand why Juan would get married again after having married Robyn the first time, and they seemed happy just being in their current situation, so why would they change it?”

Ashley also attributed “bro code’ as the reason why Michael was hesitant to come forward about his actual conversations with Juan. “The thing about Michael Darby is, if he doesn’t want to do something, he’s just not going to do it,” she continued. “So, you can grab him by the balls, you can squeeze him, but he’s really not going to say something he doesn’t want to say.”

Ashley Darby also talked about Michael Darby’s interactions with Eddie Osefo

Aside from speaking about Michael and Juan, Ashley was also on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month when she talked about an interaction that Michael had when he met new housewife Wendy Osefo’s husband Eddie for the first time.

“My husband has no shame in telling someone if they’re attractive,” Ashley told Andy Cohen when she was a guest with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams. ” I feel like there’s just so much homophobia, and it’s just a toxic environment for anyone to express any sort of opinion about an appearance. Quite frankly, I love that my husband is comfortable in his skin to do that.”