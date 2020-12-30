As the Pandemic Took Lives, It Also Stole Hopes

The road to a career or stable job can be long and hard for many. Several victims of the pandemic had traveled that road and reached a resolution, but had little to live in it.

Casale’s Halfway Club, the oldest restaurant in Reno, Nev., had been in Tony Stempeck’s family for more than 80 years. When his mother died on Sept. 26, it effectively passed to him. He died less than a month later.

Yves-Emmanuel Segui was a pharmacist in his native Ivory Coast; after emigrating to the United States, it took him eight years to pass the exam needed to practice here, and seven more to find a steady job in the field. He died less than a year later.

Marni Xiong, a community and union organizer in St. Paul, Minn., had political ambitions — she mused about becoming the city’s first Hmong mayor. She was right on track when elected chair of the school board in January. Six months later, Ms. Xiong was dead.

Vanee Sykes discovered her calling six years ago, on her release from prison for a white-collar crime: establishing and running programs to help women make the transition from jail to home life.

After years of more downs than ups in the theater, Nick Cordero achieved success in 2014 in the musical “Bullets Over Broadway,” leading to a succession of other Broadway roles. He died on July 5.

In Brazil, José Luiz da Silva, a poor farmer’s son, realized stardom of another sort. His “What, me worry?” response to a social media post in 2016 mocking his small stature and high-pitched voice went viral, and he was lofted into internet stardom — which he parlayed into television and music video appearances.