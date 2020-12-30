Anthony Hopkins Video On 45 Years Of Sobriety

Anthony Hopkins is a legend. The 82-year-old actor’s career is storied and filled with iconic, award-winning roles.
As of December 29, Hopkins also celebrated 45 years of sobriety — and to mark the occasion, he shared a message from the heart for anyone who’s felt the effects of a tough year.
“It’s been a tough year full of grief and sadness for very many people,” he began. “But 45 years ago today, I had a wake-up call. I was headed for disaster, drinking myself to death.”
“I got a message — a little thought — that said, ‘Do you want to live, or die?’ I said, ‘I want to live.’ Suddenly, the relief came, and my life has been amazing.”
“I have my off days and my little bits of doubt and all that, but all in all I say hang in there. Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday.”
“You young people, just keep in there. Don’t give up, just keep fighting, be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid. That’s sustained me through my life.”
“That’s all I got to say. Happy new year. This is gonna be the best year.”
Wise and inspiring words that serve as a reminder to always look ahead to the future even when the present is more painful than usual.
