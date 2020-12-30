The 82-year-old actor shared a very big milestone on social media. Anthony Hopkins is celebrating 45 years of sobriety and detailed the reason he decided to get sober many decades ago. He shared a video about his experience and his gratitude for staying sober for 45 years.

In the clip, he shared that he was “heading for disaster drinking myself to death,” and asked himself “Do you want to live or die?” That was his wake-up call. He decided that he wanted to live. He said, “Suddenly the relief came and my life has been amazing. I have my off days, sometimes little bits of doubt and all that, but, all in all, I say hang in there.”

Anthony Hopkins has been sober for 45 years

He added, “Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday. You young people, don’t give up, just keep in there, just keep fighting. Be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid. That’s sustained me through my life.”

RELATED: Anthony Hopkins’ Home Is One Of Few To Survive Devastating Malibu Wildfires

Many of Anthony’s most popular films came after he got sober, including The Silence of the Lambs. He has opened up in the past about his alcohol abuse and how he is glad such a painful lesson got him to change his ways.

Congrats to Anthony! Watch his video message below: