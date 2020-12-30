There is nothing worse than trying to mend a broken heart and especially during the holidays, right? Well, that’s what Ant Anstead is probably thinking to himself right now as he recently admitted that he is having a hard time getting over his split from his ex-wife, Christina Anstead.

Back in November, Christina officially filed for divorce from Ant. Her filing came a little over a month after she and Ant had announced that they were separating after just two short years of marriage.

Ant Anstead Is Having A Hard Time Getting Over His Split From Ex Christina Anstead

Without even giving the slightest hint of what went wrong, Christina shared her announcement on Instagram that she and Ant have made the difficult decision to separate back in October.

Christina has two older children, Taylor and Brayden, from her marriage to Tarek El Moussa while Ant has two children, Amelia and Archie, back in the UK. Now Ant Anstead says that he’s been in a very dark place since their split.

He told People Magazine in an interview, “Every day is an improvement. It really hit me hard. The impact on me, my sleep, my diet, my stress, it showed. But I reached this turning point where I was either going to dwell in the darkness or I was just going to slap myself around the face a few times and say, ‘Wake up; you’re incredibly blessed. Focus on all the great things.’”

Ant also said that he’s been leaning a lot on his two children, who like in the UK with their mother and his first wife, Louise.

“They are genuinely my best friends,” he said of the teens, adding that the call telling them about the split was “very, very difficult.

“They loved Christina — they still do — and they really wanted us to work,” he explained. “I think every child just wants to see their parents happy.”

With that said though, Ant added, “there’s no quick fix for a broken heart.”

