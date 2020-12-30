amazon app quiz: Amazon app quiz December 31, 2020: Get answers to these five questions to win Tommy Hilfiger Men’s watch for fr – Latest News

E-commerce platform Amazon is back with another edition of its daily app quiz. As part of the quiz, the e-tailer is giving the participants a chance to win Tommy Hilfiger Men’s watch for free. There are usually five questions in the quiz that a participant must answer correctly to win the quiz prize. The quiz questions are based on general knowledge and current events.
For those unaware, the quiz starts daily at 8am and runs through 12pm. There are four options to each question. A user has to choose the correct answer out of these options. There is one winner of the quiz whose name is chosen via lucky draw.
Read More –
Name of the winner of today’s quiz will be announced on January 1, 2021. Here are five questions of today’s quiz that will help you win today’s prize.
- In December 2020, Margaret Keenan, a British grandmother of four, became the first person in the world to receive what?
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
- Breaking, that was introduced in the Olympics for 2024, is the official name for which competitive ‘sport’?
Breakdancing
- Frank Carney, who recently passed away, started which popular fastfood chain in 1958?
Pizza Hut
- In this Oscar winning Disney movie, this robot falls in love with which other robot?
EVE
- Found in Frankfurt, Germany, this installation is dedicated to what currency?
Euro
//-- BEGIN Chartbeat CODE --
if(typeof TimesGDPR != 'undefined' && typeof TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback == 'function'){
TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback(function(dataObj){
if((typeof dataObj != 'undefined') && !dataObj.isEUuser){
(function(){
function loadChartbeat() {
window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime();
var e = document.createElement('script');
e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript');
e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript');
e.setAttribute('src',
(("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://s3.amazonaws.com/" : "http://") +
"static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js");
try{document.body.appendChild(e);}catch(e){}
}
$( window ).load(function() {loadChartbeat();});
})();
}
});
}
//--END Chartbeat CODE --
//-- Facebook Pixel Code --
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here.
fbq('track', 'PageView');
//-- DO NOT MODIFY -->
//-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->