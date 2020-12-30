Alpine skiing-Double Olympic champion Mayer wins Bormio downhill By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Men’s Downhill

() – Austria’s double Olympic gold medallist Matthias Mayer edged out team mate Vincent Kriechmayr to win the Bormio men’s World Cup Alpine skiing downhill on Wednesday.

Mayer’s winning margin on the second longest piste of the season was only 0.04 of a second. Switzerland’s Urs Kryenbuehl was third, a further 0.02 back.

The victory was a sixth in downhill for Mayer, the 2014 Olympic champion in the discipline and also 2018 super-G gold medallist.

American Ryan Cochran-Siegle, the first time winner of Tuesday’s super-G on the Stelvio piste, had been on course to complete a double success on Italian snow until he faded at the end and finished seventh.

“I didn’t quite give it the respect it needed,” he said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR