Ireland Baldwin Basinger is making it no secret that she is not a fan of bullying. The 25-year-old model recently hit back at her stepmom Hilaria Baldwin’s online haters and trolls after the former yoga instructor revealed that she was not born in Mallorca, Spain, but in Boston, prompting speculation that she might have been ‘faking’ her Spanish accent this entire time. What’s more, Ireland also revealed why she left Hollywood and never looked back.

In her first post, the blonde beauty said that leaving Los Angeles to move to a small town was to lessen “a great deal of anxiety that I didn’t know how to manage.”

Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Baldwin Is Hitting Back At Hilaria Baldwin’s Haters, Reveals Why She Left Hollywood

“Stories come out about my family members that often times are fabricated or blown out of proportion. I’ve spent so much time getting worked up and upset seeing people dig into my parent’s divorce and relationship history, into my past having visited a mental rehabilitation facility, and so many PRIVATE ordeals made public,” she begins.

Ireland also said that she absolutely stands behind her stepmom, who has been flooded with nasty messages of social media users who have accused her of faking her Spanish heritage and background.

“1. Like I mentioned yesterday, I do love my step mom very much. I think she’s a strong, kind, and a caring human being. Without saying anything further on all of this, I think it is her business and not my own to discuss her family background and answer your questions,” the model continues.

Ireland also condemned online bullying, saying that she doesn’t see any significance in bullying anyone.

“Yes, it’s important to educate. And YES it’s beyond ok to express frustration and confusion and anger…but I think sending threatening messages isn’t really going to get any kind of message across either,” she writes.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.