If there’s one thing that we’ve learned about Alec Baldwin over the years, it’s that he is a huge fan of Words With Friends and that he sometimes has a hard time keeping his cool. Well, the Internet sure got a taste of the later this week after the Hollywood actor fired back at a Twitter user who exposed his wife Hilaria Baldwin for being a fraud.

Apparently, Hilaria has been faking her Spanish accent for about ten years now as it was revealed that she was born in Boston and not in Mallorca, Spain, as was previously claimed.

The media storm began when one person by the name of Leni Briscoetweeted out on Sunday, “You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person.”

Alec Baldwin Fires Back At Twitter User Who Outed Hilaria Baldwin For Her Fake Spanish Accent

While Hilaria herself didn’t clarify who she is or why she changed her name and decided to put on a Spanish accent, she did post on Instagram, “I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking— I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home—Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”

Of course, it didn’t take very long for Alec to chime in with a few words himself. He posted a lengthy video on Instagram that began with him saying, “Just a lot of s—t. You have to kind of hack your way through the debris of Twitter. Twitter is just a vast orchard of crap. And I have certainly slung some crap in that orchard myself every now and then with things I’ve said. So, that’s not lost on me that I’m guilty of that as well. But I would publicly dump Twitter tomorrow.”

It’s been noted that Hilaria and her family grew up in Boston and Cambridge and that her parents only moved to Spain in 2011. However, during television appearances, she has spoken with a pronounced Spanish accent, and on one occasion during a cooking segment she even seemingly forgot the English word for ‘cucumber.’

