Adam Gase draws positive review from Bill Belichick

Gase is 9-22 as head coach of the Jets and Sunday’s game against New England will likely be his last. There has been much speculation that Gase will join Belichick’s coaching staff in 2021 with quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch off to the University of Arizona.

There also has been speculation that New England will make a trade for Darnold if the Jets select a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. New York holds the second-overall pick after losing the first-overall selection to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It’s unclear if Cam Newton will return to New England next season and Darnold could be a better option than the former Carolina Panthers signal-caller.