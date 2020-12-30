Adam Gase draws positive review from Bill Belichick

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase reportedly was informed that he’d be fired following the team’s Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots. He hasn’t drawn many positive reviews since joining the Jets in 2019, though he received one on Wednesday from one of his AFC East peers.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Jets quarterback Sam Darnold during his Wednesday press conference and lauded Gase and the Jets coaching staff in his response.
Gase is 9-22 as head coach of the Jets and Sunday’s game against New England will likely be his last. There has been much speculation that Gase will join Belichick’s coaching staff in 2021 with quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch off to the University of Arizona.
There also has been speculation that New England will make a trade for Darnold if the Jets select a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. New York holds the second-overall pick after losing the first-overall selection to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It’s unclear if Cam Newton will return to New England next season and Darnold could be a better option than the former Carolina Panthers signal-caller.
