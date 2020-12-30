7 Best New Year’s Eve Movies for Kids in 2020

New Year’s Eve isn’t usually a very kid-friendly holiday. But in 2020, everything is different – and many of us might be snuggled up at home with the kids past their bedtime when we might have been out partying in years past. Luckily, there’s plenty to keep the whole family occupied until midnight.

Here are a few family-friendly movies that can make your at-home New Year’s Eve fun for everybody.

The Olaf balloon at the 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade | Noam Galai/WireImage

‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’ (2017)

Kids who loved Frozen (and really, who didn’t?) will also appreciate Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, a 22-minute, stand-alone mini-sequel all about the lovable snowman who befriended Anna and Elsa.

In search of a holiday tradition of his own, Olaf (Josh Gad) finds Christmas, Winter solstice, and Hanukkah practices are all alive and well in Arendelle. Everyone’s favorite reindeer, Sven (Jonathan Groff), joins Olaf on his search.

RELATED: What’s on TV on New Year’s Eve 2020?

‘Pete the Cat: A Groovy New Year’ (2017)

The Pete the Cat series on Amazon Prime, based on the books by James and Kimberly Dean, follows an extra-chill, quiet cat, Pete (Jacob Tremblay), as he learns valuable lessons about life and love – with a guitar perpetually slung over his back for whenever he needs to jump into a song.

In the 22-minute 2017 special, Pete the Cat: A Groovy New Year, Pete tries in desperation to find a New Year’s resolution before the clock strikes midnight.

‘Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year’ (2002)

Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, and Pooh switch personalities in a misplaced attempt at making a collective “resolution” in this New Year’s Eve special all about the honey-loving Disney bear.

RELATED: 7 Unconventional New Year’s Eve Movies To Help You Ring in a Very Weird New Year

‘Sesame Street Celebrates Around the World’ (1993)

Originally titled Sesame Street Stays Up Late on PBS, the Sesame Street New Year’s Eve special was later released as Sesame Street Celebrates Around the World. Telly Monster (Martin P. Robinson) is scared of New Year’s Eve and campaigns for it to be canceled, while Elmo (Kevin Clash) explores New Year’s traditions around the globe.

‘Rudolph’s Shiny New Year’ (1976)

Fans of the classic claymation Rudolph the Red-Noised Reindeer will also love Rudolph’s Shiny New Year. Santa Claus and Father Time enlist Rudolph’s help in finding Happy, the Baby New Year, before midnight on New Year’s Eve. A race across time ensues, with visits to various eras throughout history.

RELATED: 10 New Year’s Eve Horror Movies to Watch Before Midnight

‘Soul’ (2020)

Soul, an animated Pixar-Disney collaboration, stars Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, a music teacher who longs for a career in jazz, and Tina Fey as “22,” a lost soul assigned to help him hit the metaphorical reset button. While the music-drenched release isn’t explicitly about New Year’s Eve, it’s all about reinvention, new beginnings, and getting a second chance to follow your passions.

‘High School Musical’ (2006)

Fans of the original Disney’s High School Musical might not remember, but the now-iconic first duet scene actually takes place on New Year’s Eve. High school football star Troy (Zac Efron) and shy newcomer Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) team up to sing a karaoke version of “Start of Something New” at a ski lodge over winter break – and, lucky for them, they suddenly realize they’re both talented.