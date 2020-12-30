3 Times Miranda Hobbes Was the Hero Her Friends Needed

Miranda Hobbes didn’t always fit in with her pals. It can be a bit difficult to understand how Miranda, who was ambitious, analytical, and logical, managed to get wrapped up with flighty Carrie Bradshaw, marriage-obsessed Charlotte York, and sex-crazed Samantha Jones. Still, Miranda served a significant purpose in Sex and the City. She was her friends’ voice of reasons. She was especially adept at guiding Carrie in the right direction. Do you remember these three moments when Miranda told Carrie exactly what she needed to hear?

Miranda called Carrie out for her financial irresponsibility

Miranda likely made the most money out of her friends, at least initially. Still, she was pretty frugal. Miranda managed to save enough money to buy her apartment in Manhattan, after all. She was still willing to part with her cash to help Carrie out, but not before she laid some cold hard facts on her financially irresponsible pal.

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes | Getty Images

RELATED: ‘Sex and the City’: How Much Would Carrie Bradshaw Need to Make to Actually Afford her Lifestyle?

When Aidan served Carrie with paperwork to either buy her apartment or vacate, Carrie freaked out. Miranda pointed out that if she hadn’t purchased so many pairs of very expensive shoes, she would have more than enough money to buy the studio. Carrie didn’t believe Miranda at first, but the math doesn’t lie. There was no way for Carrie to take back all of those purchases, but hearing the truth helped her realize that she needed to get it together.

Miranda had no problem telling Carrie when she thought a man was bad for her

None of Carrie’s friends were sold on Mr. Big after the couple’s second break up. They were absolutely against him after Carrie and Mr. Big’s affair. Still, Miranda was the only one of Carrie’s friends who wasn’t afraid to tell her how she was perpetuating a terrible cycle with the emotionally unavailable Mr. Big.

Mr. Big and Carrie Bradshaw in ‘Sex and the City’ | HBO/Getty Images

Miranda was pretty careful with her words about Big initially, but in season 4, she snapped. Flare recalls how Miranda called Carrie pathetic and needy. She also informed her dear friend that her big problem was that she was willing to continue running back to Mr. Big, no matter how much he hurt her. There might have been a nicer way to say it, but someone had to get real with Carrie.

Miranda was OK with telling Carrie when she was being a bad friend

Carrie was a little self-absorbed. Charlotte and Samantha were careful not to call Carrie out on her nonsense. That wasn’t Miranda’s style, though. Miranda told Carrie when she was a bad friend, and frankly, it is what Carrie needed to hear a lot of the time.

Miranda Hobbes and Carrie Bradshaw | Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)

RELATED: ‘Sex and the City’: 3 of Miranda Hobbes’ Funniest Lines

In Season 2, Carrie ditched Miranda to have dinner with Mr. Big, and Miranda was rightfully mad. Instead of just letting it go, she called Carrie out on her bad behavior and reminded her that she was eating politically incorrect meat. In Season 4, Miranda called Carrie out for sending Aidan Shaw to do her job and yelled at her for showing up at her door to talk about her relationship when Miranda was clearly in a lot of pain. Carrie continued to be self-absorbed, but Carrie absolutely needed those reality checks.