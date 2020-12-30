21 Pop Culture Events to Look Forward to in 2021

While Marvel’s assembled a pretty stacked line-up, DC’s 2021 is looking just as super, especially when you consider this year ended with the much-delayed and even more anticipated release of Wonder Woman 1984.

First up? Just the fan-demanded The Snyder Cut (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), which will debut as a four-part miniseries in March and gift fans with Snyder’s director’s cut of the 2017 blockbuster after he exited the project during production in the wake of a family tragedy.

Then in August, we’ve got The Suicide Squad, with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn now reining in the group of misfit anti-heroes. Joining Margot Robbie and Joel Kinnaman in the deranged fun are Pete Davidson, John Cena and Idris Elba.

Plus, we’ve got Dwayne Johnson‘s Black Adam. Oh, and did we mention Warner Bros. announced that all 17 of its theatrical releases in 2021 will be available for a one-month exclusive window on HBO Max as well?