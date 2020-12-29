Zilliqa, Terra (LUNA) and VeChain rally off good news and strong fundamentals By Cointelegraph

Zilliqa, Terra (LUNA) and VeChain rally off good news and strong fundamentals



During a bull market, negative news is quickly digested and the collateral damage is often limited. Therefore, even as price dumped aggressively due to the uncertainty regarding the outcome of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit, other altcoins have largely been unaffected.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360

Moreover, as Bitcoin’s (BTC) strong rally takes a breather, several altcoins have broken out of their overhead resistance levels and are attempting to resume their uptrend. Let’s look at a few tokens that have risen sharply in the past few days and analyze their charts to ascertain whether the rally could extend further.

ZIL/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

LUNA/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

VET/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

