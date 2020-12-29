Your Wednesday Briefing

China and the E.U. are close to a landmark deal

Beijing and Brussels are on the brink of an agreement to roll back restrictions on investment — a deal that has been seven years in the making. An announcement is expected this week.

The pact has been a top priority of Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany because it would give companies like Daimler and Volkswagen better control over their operations in China. But it faces opposition in Europe, and the incoming U.S. administration under Joe Biden has reservations. I spoke with Jack Ewing, who has been reporting on the deal from Germany, about what it means.

What is the gist of the deal, and what are its goals?

The problem with investing in China has always been that you had to share technology, you had to operate through joint ventures with Chinese partners. There were a lot of rules. The Chinese government could sometimes tell you where to put your factories. This treaty lifts those restrictions and gives European companies the same freedom Chinese companies get in Europe.

Why is the deal coming together now?

One of the big reasons is that Angela Merkel was the president of the E.U. the last six months. This was one of her signature projects. She wanted to get it done while Germany still held the rotating presidency, so there was an element of national prestige.