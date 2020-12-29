Your Tuesday Briefing

The double life of Franco A.

For 16 months during the height of the migrant crisis in Europe, Franco A., a lieutenant in the German Army, pretended to be a Syrian refugee. He darkened his face and hands with his mother’s makeup and applied shoe polish to his beard.

Prosecutors say the ruse was part of a far-right plot to carry out assassinations for which his refugee alter ego could be blamed, and to set off enough civil unrest to bring down the Federal Republic of Germany. Franco A., as court documents call him under German privacy laws, says he was trying to expose flaws in the asylum system. His elaborate double life unraveled after the police caught him trying to collect a loaded handgun he had hidden in a Vienna airport bathroom.

He will go to trial early next year — as will Germany, in a sense: not only for the administrative failure that allowed a German officer who spoke no Arabic to pass himself off as a refugee for so long, but also for its longstanding complacency in fighting far-right extremism.

Quote: “That was really a shocking moment,” said Aydan Ozoguz, a lawmaker who was the commissioner for refugees and integration at the . “The asylum system should identify cheaters, no doubt. But the bigger story is: How could someone like this be a soldier in Germany?”