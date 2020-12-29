Young Thug Denies Girlfriend Jerrika Karlae’s Abuse Allegation Is About Him

WENN/Instagram/Instar

After the female rapper insinuates that she has broken up with her longtime lover whom she calls ‘the devil,’ the ‘Stoner’ hitmaker claims that he has been single for almost two years now.

Young Thug wants no drama with his girlfriend and rumored fiancee Jerrika Karlae. After the female rapper appeared to call out her longtime boyfriend on Twitter and accuse him of abuse, the Grammy Award-winning artist denied that her tweets were about him.

Claiming that he has not been in a relationship with anyone for almost two years, Thugger posted on his Instagram Stories on Monday, December 28, “Been single for dam near 2 years now.” He added that people needed to “stop thinking everything is about me.”

Thugger did not mention whom his post was addressed to, but it arrives after his longtime girlfriend Jerrika suggested that she has broken up with her boyfriend, whom she dubbed “the devil.” “single 2021…,” she wrote in one of her tweets posted on Sunday.

Accusing her boyfriend of “misuse and abuse,” she added in another tweet, “Why misuse and abuse something or someone , why not leave them be ! That’s some narcissistic s**t.” The Young Stoner Life Records rapper went on claiming, “you behind the scenes painting pictures of me , like ima f**ked up individual…when you the devil.”

After some of her followers flooded her account with messages defending Thugger, Jerrika responded, “F**k out my mentions, if you support anything other than my happiness f**k off and unfollow me.” She decided to move on as writing, “Ain’t going back and forth about s**t that happened three years ago, 2020 came with a lot of problems! Imagine worrying about the past!”

Jerrika, whose mother was the manager of rapper Young Dolph, met Thug in 2013 while at the studio of Gucci Mane. They reportedly became engaged in 2015, but later sparked split rumors in 2017. When the 27-year-old business mogul joined the rap game in 2019 by becoming the first lady of Young Stoner Life Records, she got some help from Thugger.