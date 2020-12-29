‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Melissa Claire Egan’s (Chelsea Lawson) Husband Returns To The Show As A Paramedic!

‘Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that Melissa Claire Egan’s (Chelsea Lawson) real-life husband once again filled in on the show. Matt Katrosar appeared as the kidnapper who took Chelsea just a few weeks ago in Adam Newman’s (Mark Grossman) scheme to stop her from spoiling his plans to blow up Newman Enterprises.

Katrosar filled in because of COVID-19 regulations and limitations. It works better for everyone if their immediate family (people they’ve been in close contact with) can appear with them instead of finding someone else and having to go through more precautions.

This time around, he will be an EMT and not a kidnapper. Egan detailed his return in an Instagram post. You can see her caption below and use the link to see the photos.

“Guess who’s baaaack? Chelsea keeps getting into dire predicaments where she needs to be physically touched😄, so, due to Covid times, @katrosar is back! This time as the EMT, not the kidnapper!! This was so fun, having my babe back on set with me again. Be sure to watch @youngandrestlesscbs this week (Matt on Thursday:) Hoping next time he’s Chelsea’s doctor or dentist!!!🤪”

In a hilarious response to the news, co-star Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher) commented on it, joking with Katrosar, “I thought I told you already, @katrosar!! #notbigenoughforthebothofus 😤”. Meanwhile, other fans commented, “Wow this is great do we see his face this time ? Can’t wait !! Stay safe U both !! 🌹😷⭐️”, “He was so good the last time, maybe he should get on contract” and “He should be become a regular cast member! 😉 You both look great! 😍🔥”.

