Entertainment‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Maybe It Was Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) Who Needed Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) After AllBy Bradley Lamb - December 29, 202001ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Maybe It Was Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) Who Needed Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) After All – Daily Soap Dish HomeCelebritiesAmelia Heinle‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Maybe It Was Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) Who Needed Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) After All