‘Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that while some viewers want to see more of Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) on-screen, it looks like there’s just as many who would rather bypass their story or atleast get them something better before long.

The couple hasn’t been on much while Tessa is on tour, but Mariah has been helping plan Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Rey Rosales’ (Jordi Vilasuso) wedding, while also trying to get Faith Newman (Alyvia Alyn Lind) a hand with her issues. Neither have been going super well.

In an Instagram post from Y&R, they asked if we’d like to see Teriah back in Genoa City, the responses weren’t what you’d expect.

“Double tap if you love to see #Teriah reunited in Genoa City! #YR“

See the full post here.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Fans Don’t Like Teriah In A New Instagram Post – Yay Or Nay?

Fans wrote on the post, “Mariah needs a better story line!!!!”, “UH NO,KEEP HER OFF…😝”, “Nope,they don’t have chemistry”, “I’m so sorry but they are boring together…..Mariah needs a better story line”, “Not a good pairing. Mariah needs a better story line. She is so gifted!”, and “Not a lot of chemistry between them. No other couples last, so move them to other people.”

The pairing has stirred a stick of controversy to some fans while others just want to give them a chance to actually be on-screen a bit more. It’s been going back and forth over the last year, especially after Mariah’s case of adultery. Are you a fan of Teriah or would you like to see some other storyline instead?

What do you think? Would you like more of Teriah? Let us know in the comments below.

‘Young and the Restless’ weekdays on the CBS network. Check your local listings for times. In the meantime, let us know what you think by leaving us a line with your thoughts in our comments section below.

And as always, come back to Daily Soap Dish for all the latest news on your favorite celebrities and reality television shows along with the latest spoilers from The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.