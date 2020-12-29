XRP Tumbles 21% In Selloff By .com

XRP Tumbles 21% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $0.19223 by 21:27 (02:27 GMT) on the .com Index on Wednesday, down 21.07% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 23.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $8.92915B, or 1.32% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.19217 to $0.22278 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 3.22%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.13639B or 0.57% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1743 to $0.3826 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 94.16% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $27,651.9 on the .com Index, up 2.86% on the day.

was trading at $736.56 on the .com Index, a gain of 2.03%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $514.37659B or 69.90% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $83.93448B or 11.41% of the total cryptocurrency market value.